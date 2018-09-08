AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lambasted the RSS for not believing in the Constitution of India and always trying to act above it. Asaduddin Owaisi's comments came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stoked a controversy by giving the lions and dogs comments.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lambasted the RSS for not believing in the Constitution of India and always trying to act above it. He also called into question the “crude and crass” language of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that they have been using for past nine decades. Owaisi said that the liberal people of India will reject the “crazy” ideas of the RSS.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stoked a controversy by giving the lions and dogs comments. Bhagwat said, “Some may say lions never move together but we must not forget that wild dogs can invade together and cause mass destruction.

Although the RSS chief did not mention who is the lion and who is the wild dog in his theory, but he managed to give the hint of it and stir the boiling pot of controversy.

While speaking to media on Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi said, “So who are the dogs and the lions? Indian Constitution defines everyone as humans and doesn’t treat them as dogs or lions. The problem with RSS is that they don’t believe in the Indian constitution.”

Asaduddin Owaisi further said that the RSS have had its weird ideas and theories to demean people by calling others dogs and assuming themselves as the tiger. “This has been the language of the RSS from last 90 years and I am not surprised. People of India will reject such crass and crude language.”

