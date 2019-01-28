AIMM chief Asasuddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to the ongoing Bharat Ratna row and questioned how many Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, Poor and upper castes have been conferred the highest civilian award. Speaking at an event in Maharashtra, Owaisi added that BR Ambedkar was conferred the award out of compulsion and not heart.

AIMM chief Asaududdin Owisi on Monday joined the ongoing row around Bharat Ratna controversy and questioned how many Muslims, Dalits, poor, upper castes, Brahmins and Adivasis have been conferred the highest civilian award. Addressing an event in Maharashtra, Owaisi added that Balasaheb Ambedkar was conferred Bharat Ratna out of compulsion and not heart. The AIMM chief has received support from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) over his remarks who have underlined that Owisi has asked a pertinent question regarding discrimination and should not be taken having a communal tone to it.

TRS spokesperson Adil Rasool Khan added that the concerned authorities should ensure that nobody loses out on an opportunity to win Bharat Ratna on the basis of their caste or religion. He further urged that the statistics should be made public to clear all doubts.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and Social Activist Nanaji Deshmukh have been conferred the highest civilian award this year. The nominations for this year has sparked controversy amid political circles. Senior Congress leader Mallikaarjun Kharge, JD(S) leader, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy are among the ones who have critiqued government’s decision to not confer Bharat Ratna to late Shri Shivakumara Swami, who passed away recently.

Yog Guru Ramdev on Sunday also criticised the choice of Bharat Ratna awardees and questioned the government for not honouring any seer of Hindu religion. Stating the contributions of Maharishi Dayananda and Swami Vivekananda are no less than any political or sports personality, Ramdev added that Mother Teresa was conferred Bharat Ratna because she was a Christian.

