All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Mecca Masjid, Ajmer Shareef, Samjhauta Express blast perpetrators are illegal children of Nathuram Godse. The Hyderabad parliamentarian said he is ready to offer leady help to families of blast victims. Attacking the NIA, he said that the central probe agency is deaf and dumb.

Three days after the pronouncement of Mecca Masjid case verdict, in which all accused men were acquitted, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has offered help legal help to the families of blast victims. Attacking the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency said the central law enforcement agency is deaf and dumb. He added, “If the family of any victim wants to appeal against the verdict, then I am ready to provide them legal help. People call NIA a caged parrot, but I will say that it is blind and deaf also.”

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana, the AIMIM leader said all those involved in the terror attacks were illegitimate children of Nathuram Godse. Criticising the Modi government, he said that this is the first government in the country which has its loyalties towards accused. Owaisi said he will meet the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor demanding the retrial in the case. Yesterday, a report published in NDTV says that National Investigation Agency prosecutor N Harinath had Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Telangana lawyers claimed that he had less experience in the criminal law. However, defending himself, N Harinath said that he was qualified to advocate the case.

If the family of any victim wants to appeal against the verdict, then I am ready to provide them legal help. People call NIA a caged parrot, but I will say that it is blind and deaf also: Asaduddin Owaisi, yesterday on #MeccaMasjidCase verdict. pic.twitter.com/jrEYc9xa19 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2018

ALSO READ: Loya judgement: Supreme Court dismisses plea for SIT probe

On March 16, an anti-terror NIA court in Hyderabad acquitted the 5 accused men involved in the case. After delivering the verdict in the 11-year-old Mecca Masjid blast case in Hyderabad on Monday, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court judge K Ravinder Reddy has shockingly penned down his resignation roughly in within the next 7 hours.

Rightwing Hindu activists Nabakumar Sarkar alias Swamy Aseemanand, Devender Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajender Chowdhary featured in the acquitted list. The deadly Mecca Masjid blast took place on May 18, 2007, which killed nine worshippers at the historic Mecca Masjid.

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals secret behind his stamina

ALSO READ: Indian Army, police carry joint operations in Pathankot and Gurdaspur after 2 suspected terrorists in army fatigues hijack car

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App