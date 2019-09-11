Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his cow and Om remarks. He said that the prime minister should be concerned when people are killed in the name of cow or the Constitution was ridiculed.

While reacting to PM Modi’s remarks that some people get shocked after hearing words like cow and Om, the AIMIM chief noted the importance and sanctity of cow for Hindus, adding that the prime minister should also keep in mind that the Constitution of India promised a right to life and equality to humans.

While addressing an event at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi took at a dig at the Opposition saying the talks on cow and Om were considered archaic by some of the people. He further questioned that no one could ever talk about the rural economy without animals.

Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi’s remark “kuchh logo ke kaan par agar ‘om’ aur ‘gaaye’ shabd padhta hai to unke baal khade ho jate hain”: Cow is a sacred animal for our Hindu brothers but in Constitution right to life&equality has been given to humans, I hope PM will keep it in mind. pic.twitter.com/o29mvSwtw8 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

The Prime Minister further added that the new India can only be empowered by maintaining a balance between nature and economic progress. Owaisi had also hit out at the BJP-led central government and PM Modi over the ongoing government clampdown in Kashmir on the occasion of Muharram.

He had also criticized the Modi govt saying the 100-day rule of the new govt resulted in lower GDP, rise in unemployment and slowdown of sales in the auto industry.

Calling the abrogation of Article 370 unconstitutional, Owaisi said that he always believed the fact that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India, adding the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir also stated the same.

