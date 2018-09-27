The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, September 27, expressed shock at the Supreme Court's judgement and said that Judiciary has nothing do to with the essential features of any religion. His comments came to light just after in a 2:1 majority verdict, the top court on Thursday announced that it will not reexamine the 1994 judgement.

Judiciary has nothing do to with the essential features of any religion: Asaduddin Owaisi

Reacting to Supreme Court’s verdict, which declined to constitute a larger bench to revisit the 1994 judgement, which held that a “mosque is not essential to the practice of Islam”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, September 27, said that a mosque is an essential feature of Islam, and lambasted the top court by saying that, “Judiciary has nothing do to with the essential features of any religion.”

His comments came to light just after in a 2:1 majority verdict, the top court on Thursday announced that it will not reexamine the 1994 judgement and has cleared its way to hear the main Ayodhya case on October 29. Without mentioning any names, he said that the matter should have been referred to the Constitutional bench also. He further expressed fear that foes of secularism may use this verdict to realise their ideological objectives.

ALSO READ: Mosque not central to Islam, rule CJI Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan, no need to refer to a larger bench

According to the 1994 verdict, the court had ruled out that prayers can be offered anywhere and mosques are not important to offer prayers.

This came as a sigh of relief for the government, which took over the land where Babri Masjid (mosque) was demolished by Hindu extremists asserting that was built on Hindu God Ram’s birthplace.

Though the Muslim parties expressed anguish over the 1994 decision, saying it was unfair to them and it played a role in the disputed land in Ayodhya, which was in 2010 divided between 3 parts by Allahabad High Court.

It would have been better if this issue was referred to Constitutional bench. Also, I have an apprehension that the enemies of secularism in this country will use this judgment to realize their ideological objectives: Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya matter (Ismail Faruqui case) pic.twitter.com/1iWetCIBce — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

ALSO READ: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case highlights: SC says Ayodhya land dispute case will not be referred to a larger bench

ALSO READ: Adultery law verdict: Supreme Court rules adultery not a criminal offence, husband is not the master of woman

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More