All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the BJP at the Centre on the Kathua rape case. He had questioned the BJP leaders that what it will now say on the party leaders who supported the Kathua rape and murder case accused.

BJP leaders Rajiv Jasrotia, Lal Singh and CP Ganga had attended a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in defence of the Kathua gang rape and murder accused. Both Ganga and Singh were forced to resign following an uproar over their attendance at a rally called to shield the Hindu accused in the case. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attacked the then BJP-PDP government in the state after the two BJP ministers were removed in J&K for attending a pro-rapist rally. Both the ministers had addressed the rally and called the police action against the rape accused as ‘jungle raj’

In 2018, Asaduddin Owaisi while concluding his speech in Umarkhed, had called for a Flashlight protest against the brutality and injustice of the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents. On April, 18 BJP ministers who attended the Hindu Ekta Manch rally resign from the state Cabinet.

An eight-year-old nomadic girl was kidnapped on January 10, 2018, and subsequently killed on January 13 night. Her body was reportedly dumped by Vishal, his juvenile cousin and Khajuria on January 14. The body of the victim was recovered on January 17, 2019. Charges of rape and murder had been filed against seven out of the eight accused – Sanjhi Ram, Deepak Khajuria, Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Vishal Jangotra, Tilak Raj, Anand Dutta and a juvenile. All the accused, including the ones who had helped the accused in omitting the proof, were booked and held under Section 302 (murder), 376D (gang rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the RPC. Expressing her happiness over the acquittal of her brother Vishal, Monika Jangotra said her brother is innocent.

