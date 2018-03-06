AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore into Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his Syria remark, calling him unconstitutional and not neutral. Earlier in the day, Sri Sri tried to do the damage control by calling a press conference and explaining his controversial statement in which he also said that “Muslims should give up their claim on Ayodhya as a goodwill gesture… Ayodhya is not a place of faith for Muslims.”

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been leading the mantle of Ram Mandir and rather too aggressively for quite a while. On Monday, he took his Ram temple bid a little too far when he said that if the dispute is not resolved quickly, “we will have a Syria in India”. The statement was delivered in extreme and was, consequently, bound to draw sharp reactions from other public figures. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lambasted the Art of Living founder saying that Ravi Shankar does not believe in the Constitution and consider himself above the law.

Reacting to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s statement, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “He (Sri Sri) does not believe in the Constitution, he does not believe in the law. He feels he is the law himself. He feels he is so big that everyone should listen to what he says. He is not neutral.” Owaisi was not the only one to have reacted to his comments. Earlier, Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi ridiculed Sri Sri for giving polarising statements in public.

ALSO READ: We will have Syria in India if Ram Mandir issue is not resolved: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Babri Masjid dispute

“A condition like Syria cannot occur in India. There are a lot of secular Muslims and secular Hindus in the country. If this issue is not quickly resolved, the communal divide can deepen to extreme levels,” said Wasim Rizvi slamming Ravi Shankar.

Earlier in the day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tried to do the damage control by calling a press conference and explaining his controversial statement in which he also said that “Muslims should give up their claim on Ayodhya as a goodwill gesture… Ayodhya is not a place of faith for Muslims.” While talking to media on Tuesday, he stressed that “It was not a threat, it was a caution. I can’t even imagine in my dreams that I will threaten anybody.”

ALSO READ: Mix reactions! Twitter emerges as battleground after statue of Vladimir Lenin allegedly bulldozed by BJP supporters

ALSO READ: BJP’s Y Patton likely to get deputy CM post in Nagaland

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App