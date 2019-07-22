AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at BJP lawmaker from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, who, in interaction with party workers told them she was not elected to clean drains and toilets. Apparently, she was asked questions related to local issues to which she replied that her job wasn't to clean toilets.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s Bhopal legislator Pragya Singh Thakur for her toilet and drain remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said she was directly challenging PM Modi’s works and accused her of caste discrimination. He said since Pragya belonged to the upper caste, she did not consider those who clean toilets as equals.

BJP’s controversial parliamentarian Sadhvi Pragya once again made headlines for noise and not news. Speaking to BJP workers at Sehore (part of her parliamentary constituency Bhopal) on Sunday, Pragya said she was not elected to clean toilets and drains. This ensued criticism from the Congress as the party dubbed her statement as an insult to her mandate.

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

During the interaction, BJP workers raised local issues which was apparently followed by this response. She asserted MPs were neither elected to clean drains nor toilets. Further, she told the workers that her job was to honestly serve the people.

A Congress spokesperson asked BJP to make its stand clear on Pragya’s statement either by supporting her or acting against her. The spokesperson added that the intensity of Pragya’s statement shows how much importance she gives to the problems of the people.

In a video shared by ANI, Pragya told BJP workers that it was the duty of a Member of Parliament to work in coordination with local public representatives, including local MLAs (legislators) and municipal councilors for the overall development of the constituency. She asked them to get the local issues and work done through the local representatives instead of calling her every now and then.

