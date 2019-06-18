During the oaths for MPs, the two MPs, Owaisi and Barq were heckled by BJP MPs for not saying Vande Mataram or Jai Shri Ram. Owaisi had his own retort to the demand while Barq said he will not say Vande Mataram because it was anti-Islam.

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq raked up a controversy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, June 18, for saying Vande Mataram was against Islam and he said he had refused to either raise the slogan or sing the hymn in his life. Earlier in the day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was met with loud chants of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram when he arrived to take oath in the Lok Sabha.

Owaisi responded to the chants with his own slogan Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind. Owaisi urged the MPs of the ruling party to remember the number of deaths in Muzaffarpur, Bihar due to encephalitis as well while they chant their slogans in Parliament.

The lone Aam Aadmi Party MP, Bhagwant Mann from Punjab, opted for Inquilab Zindabad instead of the more popular Jai Shri Ram or the Jai Bheem slogans.

In 2013, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, then with the BSP, had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha when Vande Mataram was being played in the House. In 2014, he switched sides to Samajwadi Party and fought the Lok Sabha elections from Sambhal but lost to Satyapal Singh of the BJP. Barq is now He is now with the Samajwadi Party and won from Sambhal.

Hyderabad AIMIM MP Barrister @asadowaisi takes oath in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/objAfetEu6 — AIMIM Official (@aimim_national) June 18, 2019

The insistence of the BJP that all members raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram in the Lok Sabha has been opposed by several members. Some including Madurai MP S Venkatesan of the CPM took his oath in Tamil and raised slogans of Long Live Tamil and Long Live Marxism. During the election, it was reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hectored BJP supporters who were chanting Jai Shri Ram when her motorcade was passing by.

