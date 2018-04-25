Self-styled godman Asaram has been pronounced guilty in the rape case of a 16-year-old girl by a Jodhpur court. The incident has taken in 2013. Along with Asaram, 3 other accused in the case have also been convicted while 2 are acquitted by the court in the 2013 rape case. The self-styled godman, who was accused of rape, trafficking could face a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail under the POCSO Act, a stringent law on sexual crimes against children that could entail a life term.

Self-styled godman Asaram has been pronounced guilty in the 5-year-old rape case of a 16-year-old girl by a Jodhpur court. Along with Asaram, 3 other accused in the case have also been convicted while 2 are acquitted by the court in the 2013 rape case. The state administration in the wake of the judgment in the Asaram rape case had turned the district into a fortress taking all security precautions to make sure that there is no law & order situation takes place as it happened during the time of Ram Rahim’s verdict. Asaram will continue to stay in the jail. The Mumbai police after the verdict have enhanced additional security outside Asaram’s Mumbai ashram after the verdict.

Asaram and all other accused have been convicted by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court in the rape case. Speaking after court’s judgement, Asaram spokesperson Neelam Dubey said, “We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary.” However, so far, there is information about the quantum of punishment to all the accused. The self-styled godman, who was accused of rape, trafficking could face a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail under the POCSO Act, a stringent law on sexual crimes against children that could entail a life term.

Father of Shahjahanpur victim after court’s judgement said, “Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice.” The hearings in the matter were completed by a special SC/ST Court on April 21 following which it had reserved its verdict for today. Holding Asaram guilty, the Court has awarded him 10 years in jail..

After the verdict, Asaram will reportedly be taken back to Jodhpur Central Jail where he had reportedly been lodged since 2013. After being held guilty by the court for raping a minor in Madhya Pradesh, Asaram’s trouble doesn’t seem to lay low as he also faces charges of raping and confining two Surat-based girls. In their complaint, the girls alleged that Asaram along with his son Narayan Sai, raped them in Gujarat.

