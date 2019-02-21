Jodhpur court rejects bail application of rape convict Asaram Bapu: The verdict was delivered inside the premises of Jodhpur Central Jail, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged since 2013. If convicted, Asaram could be sentenced to jail for anywhere between 10 years to a life term.

Jodhpur court rejects bail application of rape convict Asaram Bapu: A Jodhpur court on Thursday cancelled the interim bail application of rape convict Asaram Bapu. The Rajasthan Police had arrested Asaram Bapu from Indore in August 2013 for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl at his Jodhpur Asaram. The verdict was delivered inside the premises of Jodhpur Central Jail, where Asaram has been lodged since 2013 amid tight security, reports said.

The victim, who was a student at Asaram’s ashram when the incident took place, had accused the self-styled godman of raping her at his ashram in Mani village near Jodhpur ashram. The minor girl along with her family members had registered a case against Asaram with the Delhi Police but the case was later handed over to the Jodhpur Police. The girl belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Shahajahanpur.

If convicted, Asaram could be sentenced to jail for anywhere between 10 years to a life term.

