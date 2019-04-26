A court in Gujarat's Surat pronounced Asaram Bapu son Narayan Sai guilty in a rape case. He was arrested in December 2013 from Haryana’s Pipli village following the rape allegations.

File photo of Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram who was accused of rape by two sisters in Gujarat's Surat district.

Self-styled godman Asaram Narayan Sai on Friday was convicted by a local court in Gujarat’s Surat city in rape case charges. Narayan Sai was arrested in December 2013 from Haryana’s Pipli village near Kurukshetra after 2 victims had levelled rape allegations against him and his father Asaram. According to the reports, one woman had accused Narayan Sai of repeated sexual assaults, when she was living in Asaram’s Surat ashram between 2002 and 2005.

The other victim had levelled the same charges against his father Asaram. Making allegations, she had said that she was raped while she was living in outskirts of Ahmedabad at Bapu’s ashram between 1997 and 2006.

Gujarat: Narayan Sai, son of Asaram found guilty in a rape case, by Surat Sessions Court. Sentence to be pronounced on April 30 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zKLosJBOoG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

