File photo of Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram who was accused of rape by two sisters in Gujarat's Surat district.

Asaram Bapu son Narayan Sai sentenced to life imprisonment for rape: A court in Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to Narayan Sai, the son of rape convict Asaram Bapu, in a rape case, a report said. In 2013, a rape case was filed by Surat-based woman, who was a disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005. The woman had accused Sai of sexually harassing her multiple times when she was living at Asaram’s ashram in Surat. He was arrested from Haryana’s Pipli in the same year. The reports said that two sisters from Surat had approached the police in 2013, alleging that they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai.

The other woman, the elder sister, had levelled sexual harassment charges against Asaram Bapu when she was living in outskirts of Ahmedabad at Bapu’s ashram between 1997 and 2006. Earlier on April 26, 2019, the local court had convicted Narayan Sai in the rape cases. Reports said that the court has also fined Rs 1 lakh. Along with Sai, four of his aides were also booked in the case. The court has sentenced them to 10-year jail and Rs 5,000 fine.

Asaram’s son was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy), said reports.

Apart from that, Narayan Sai was accused of trying to bribe jail officials. Reportedly, Narayan Sai had offered Rs 13 crore to the police officers, but he managed to get a bail in the bribery case.

Timeline of the rape case against Narayan Sai:

The sexual assault case against Narayan Sai was registered in Jahangirpura police station on October 6, 2013. On October 9, 2013, the victim was deposed before the judge under CRPC section 164. A few days later, police raided Asaram’s Ahmedabad ashram in search of Narayan Sai and his aids. On November 16, 2013, when all of them were absconding, police announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh over information on Narayan Sai and Rs 1 lakh on aides Hanuman and Jamuna

On November 21, 2013, the court cancelled Narayan Sai’s anticipatory bail plea and he was arrested on December 4 from Punjab-Haryana border.

