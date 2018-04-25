The Jodhpur court on Wednesday while giving its verdict in the Asaram rape case has sentenced him for life imprisonment. Earlier in the day, Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court has convicted him along with three other accused in the rape of 16-year-girl which took place in 2013. Asaram was arrested by Rajasthan police in 2013 and since then he has been lodged in the Jodhpur central jail.

The Jodhpur court on Wednesday while giving its verdict in the Asaram rape case has sentenced him for life imprisonment. Earlier in the day, Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court has convicted him along with three other accused in the rape of 16-year-girl which took place in 2013. Asaram was arrested by Rajasthan police in 2013 and since then he has been lodged in the Jodhpur central jail. The court today pronounced its verdict in the Jodhpur jail taking security measures to ensure no law and order situation takes place in the state.

Speaking after Asaram was pronounced guilty by a Jodhpur court, victim’s father said that the last 5 years have been very tough for them. He hoped that maximum punishment is given to him. “Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice.” All the three convicts have been fined Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, speaking after court’s judgement, Asaram’s lawyer said that they will appeal in the High Court.

Asaram was arrested in 2013 under tight security situation as the self-styled godman had a mass following and anything could have been gone wrong. Recalling the time when Asaram was arrested, the then Jodhpur DCP Ajay Pal Lamba said that victim’s statement had strengthened the case and played a crucial role in getting Asaram arrested. Expecting the violence post-verdict, the Home Ministry had already advised three states — Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana — to beef up the security at sensitive areas and also asked them to deploy more police personnel to avoid any violence as they had most number of his followers.

