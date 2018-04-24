Self styled godman Asaram ahead of the verdict in the rape case of 16-year-old girl has urged his followers to maintain calm and peace and not to do anything which can disrupt the law and order situation. The Sant Sri Asaramji Ashram Trust in Delhi in a media note has issued advisories to Asaram followers asking them not to indulge in any kind of activities which could disturb the nation.

Self styled godman Asaram ahead of the verdict in the rape case of 16-year-old girl has urged his followers to maintain calm and peace and not to do anything which can disrupt the law and order situation. Asaram has also asked his followers not to travel to Jodhpur as it would be waster of time and money. Meanwhile, the Jodhpur jail has been surrounded by tight security ahead of the verdict by a local court in the Asaram rape case on Wednesday.

The Santi Sri Asaramji Ashram Trust in Delhi in a media note has issued advisories to Asaram followers asking them not to indulge in any kind of activities which could disturb the nation. Any person who indulges in anarchy cannot be a devotee of Asaram. The press note also asks followers to exercise restraint and do nothing that creates an obstacle in the process of justice.

It also mentions about any kind of information about Asaram which could be circulated on social media or WhatsApp asking followers not to believe on that but to refer or consult any Asaram ashram for the real news. The note says that Asaram is innocent and he will soon be among them again so travelling to Jodhpur would be waste of time, monet and energy.

Earlier on April 17, Rajasthan High Court had announced that the judgement in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu will be pronounced in Jodhpur Central Jail. The High Court’s decision came after Rajasthan Police filed a petition stating that the state may witness a Panchkula-like situation, where Ram Rahim’s followers created massive ruckus during his trial, if he is produced in court. On court’s decision, Asaram’s counsel has said that they have no problem with it.

