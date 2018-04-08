The verdict will be delivered on April 25 as all the final arguments were completed in the case. The judge at the court had been hearing the arguments from defense and prosecution counsels in the case for almost five months. Self-styled God man Asaram had been in the Jodhpur jail since August 31, 2013. He was charged under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Self-styled God man, Asaram who is currently lodged at the Jodhpur Jail under relevant charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, will be expecting a relief from a special SC/ST court which on Saturday reserved its order for April 25. The court will be delivering its verdict in a 2012 rape case filed against Asaram. The verdict will be delivered on April 25 as all the final arguments were completed in the case. The judge at the court had been hearing the arguments from defence and prosecution counsels in the case for almost five months.

Commenting on the matter, the victim’s lawyer told media that final arguments were completed on Saturday and the final verdict will be delivered on April 25 by Judge, Madhu Sudan. The victim, a teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexual assault at his Asaram in Manai village of Jodhpur. The victim was identified as a student, hailed from Saharanpur District in Uttar Pradesh. Following the complaint, Asaram had been in the Jodhpur jail since August 31, 2013. The self-styled God man was charged under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Asaram, recently made the headlines after he got a celebrity neighbour, Qaidi No. 106, Salman Khan. The reports suggested that Salman Khan and Asaram shared food while they were in prison. If Asaram gets convicted in the case, he might get a jail term of around five years. Apart from the charges of POSCO and SC/ST act, Asaram also faces a rape case in Gujarat. On April 7, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Gujarat Police following a delay in completion of recording of evidence in one of the rape cases against the self-styled preacher.

