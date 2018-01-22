On Monday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed Cadets at National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp. In her addressal she said, presence of leaders of Asean countries at the Republic Day parade will display the Narendra Modi government's Act East Policy. The leaders from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam will witness 69th republic day of India. On the same day, there will be a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for the leaders to be followed by a plenary and a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

The presence of leaders of Asean countries at the Republic Day parade will display the Narendra Modi government’s “Act East” policy, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. At the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Republic Day camp here, she said it is the Prime Minister’s intention that the “Look East” policy be converted to an “Act East” policy. “The Prime Minister’s intention that the ‘Look East’ policy should now be the ‘Act East’ policy is really taking shape. “And, by the very presence of 10 leaders from Asean during the Republic Day celebrations, India will definitely showcase its ‘Act East’ policy,” said Sitharaman.

Leaders of all 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) block have confirmed participation as guests of honour at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26 (Friday) to commemorate 25 years of New Delhi’s close ties with the bloc. The leaders from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam will start arriving by Wednesday. There will be a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for the leaders to be followed by a plenary and a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi. In her address, the Defence Minister complimented the NCC for doing exceptional work towards Swachhata Abhiyan. She also complimented the NCC fraternity for making an invaluable contribution towards National integration and Nation Building through multifarious activities of the NCC.

“The youth of independent India are extremely fortunate that such an organisation exists in our country which devotes vast amount of resources towards their personality development. “The NCC infuses and nurtures qualities like leadership, secularism, patriotism, selfless service, discipline, hard work and other character-building qualities in the youth of the country,” she said. The Minister also conferred Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to NCC cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty at an impressive ‘Investiture Ceremony’ held at Cariappa Parade Ground here.

Raksha Mantri Padak was instituted in 1989 and is awarded to the most deserving cadet every year for bravery or exceptional service of highest order. This year the Padak has been awarded to Cadet Priya of Uttar Pradesh Directorate, Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards have been awarded to CWO Bhuvnesh Rathore of Rajasthan Directorate, Capt. Arundati J. Patel of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate and Cadet Soumarjit Ghosh of West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate.