After Ben Stokes heroic innings at Leeds in the third Ashes Test and England’s dramatic win by one-wicket, tournament’s sponsor Specsavers announced that they will provide free glasses to England spinner Jack Leach for a lifetime. England allrounder Ben Stokes on his Twitter account requested this to the company after Sunday’miraculous win.

Jack Leach arrived at the crease at the time when England was struggling at 286/9 and was 73 runs away from the victory. However, Leach accompanied Stokes staying at the other end which helped England to steer to victory.

Specsavers replied later to Stokes tweet and confirmed that Jack Leach will get free specs for rest of his life.

Earlier, Stokes made a brilliant 76-run partnership with England no. 11 Jack Leach and led the hosts to an improbable win. Stokes played an impeccable knock of 135 that helped England to chase down 359 runs on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test.

In the first innings, England was bowled out for just 67 runs. Australia set a mammoth 359 runs target for the tourists.

In the morning session of the fourth day, England lost Joe Root and Joe Denly. Ben Stokes made a 86 runs partnership with Jonny Bairstow in the fifth wicket but Australian bowlers brought the tourists back in the match picking up successive wickets of Bairstow and Jos Buttler. Soon after the Aussies removed Chris Woakes as well.

At the time when it was looking improbable for England, Ben Stokes came up with his miraculous innings and fought a lone battle with the Australians.

