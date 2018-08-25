Journalist turned politician Ashish Khetan, a key member of Aam Aadmi Party, has announced his exit from the political organisation. Speaking about his decision to quit the party, Khetan stated that he has decided that he does not want to go any further in electoral politics. The annoucement comes days after another prominent AAP member Ashutosh expressed his willingness to leave the party.

After journalist turned politician Ashutosh expressed his willingness to leave Aam Aadmi Party, another prominent party member Ashish Khaitan has decided to mark his exit from the party. In a conversation with NDTV, the journalist turned politician spoke at length about his decision and clarified that he has no intention of joining any other political party just as yet, quashing the speculations that he plans to join Congress after his exit from AAP.

Speaking about his decision to leave the party, Khaitan stated that he was having self-doubts about his journey in electoral politics for more than a year. After deliberating about the same, he has decided that he doesn’t want to go any further in politics as he plans to return to academics or maybe journalism. This is the reason why he has decided to quit the party.

Adding that AAP was even willing to offer him a ticket to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said that he does not think politics is his path anymore. On being quipped if there is a rising disenchantment within the party which is leading to several high profile exits from the party, he said that when he joined the party, it consisted of 90 per cent a revolution and 10 per cent a party but a revolution cannot last forever. He added that all parties that emerge out of revolution have eventually entered politics.

When asked if he plans to join Congress or any other party, Ashish stated that he cannot say what will happen but currently he is not interested in joining party politics. Although he makes it a point to never say never, he has not spoken to anybody or made any plans at the moment.

Talking about Ashutosh’s exit from the party, the journalist added that he can only speak for himself and Ashutosh would be able to clarify better why he chose to leave the party. Stating that the duo comes from middle-class families, he added that they have run their homes, pay for their children’s education and pay EMIs.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More