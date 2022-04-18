The bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, set aside the Allahabad High Court's order that granted bail to Ashish. The SC held that the Allahabad HC's order is not sustainable.

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by Allahabad High Court to the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Ashish Mishra Teni. The apex court further directed him to surrender within a week. The bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, set aside the Allahabad High Court’s order that granted bail to Ashish. The SC held that the Allahabad HC’s order is not sustainable. The top court also observed that victims were not heard while considering the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court remanded the matter back to the Allahabad High Court to hear the issue afresh. Earlier, on April 4, the bench had reserved the order after hearing all the parties. The Uttar Pradesh government had said that accused Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk.

Earlier, in an affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that the state has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.





