Ashok Gehlot Calls for Research into Covishield Side Effects by Government

Expressing concerns over the Covishield vaccine, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to delve into potential side effects associated with the vaccine.

Gehlot emphasized the need for transparency, stating, “Doctors have consistently cautioned the public about post-Covid complications. The recent scrutiny surrounding the Covishield vaccine has instilled a sense of uncertainty among the populace.”

He further asserted, “The Government of India should facilitate public awareness by commissioning research through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Immediate investigation into the potential side effects of Covishield and measures to mitigate them is imperative.”

Amidst these concerns, an application has been filed in the Supreme Court, advocating for the formation of a medical expert panel tasked with evaluating Covishield’s adverse effects.

The petitioner, advocate Vishal Tiwari, has urged the court to direct the Centre to establish a compensation system for individuals who suffer severe disabilities as a consequence of the vaccination drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiwari’s plea calls for the formation of a medical expert panel comprising experts from the All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi, under the leadership of its director and overseen by a retired Supreme Court Justice. This panel would investigate Covishield’s side effects and associated risk factors.

Furthermore, the application urges the government to provide compensation to individuals who experience severe disability or fatalities due to Covishield’s side effects.

Highlighting recent revelations, Tiwari’s application underscores AstraZeneca’s acknowledgment of rare side effects associated with Covishield, including low platelet counts and blood clot formation. AstraZeneca, the developer of the vaccine, has identified a potential link between Covishield and Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

Drawing parallels with other nations, the application points out the existence of vaccine damage payment systems in countries like the UK, designed to support individuals severely disabled by vaccination.

As discussions around vaccine safety intensify, Gehlot’s call for thorough research underscores the importance of transparency and public confidence in India’s vaccination efforts.