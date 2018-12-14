The former chief minister of Rajasthan and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is set to take the reins of the state as Chief Minister for the 3rd time, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Congress youth face Sachin Pilot and old guard Gehlot were the front-runners for the top post, but Gehlot emerged as the dark horse.

The former chief minister of Rajasthan and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is set to take the reigns of the state as Chief Minister for the 3rd time, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Congress youth face Sachin Pilot and old guard Gehlot were the front-runners for the top post, but Gehlot emerged as the dark horse. Congress is likely to make an official announcement in this regard. There are supporters of Sachin Pilot who took to streets and staged massive protests in Rajasthan’s Kaurali and Dausa for not nominating pilot as Chief Minister. Earlier, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, party observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal met both Gehlot and Pilot in Delhi to decide the final course of action. According to reports, Sonia and Priyanka preferred old guard Ashok Gehlot as the next CM of Rajasthan.

After 2-day brainstorming sessions, Rahul Gandhi picked Gehlot as CM and offered Deputy CM post for Sachin Pilot. Gehlot is Congress party’s National General Secretary and in-charge of organisations and training.

