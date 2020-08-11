Slamming BJP for its alleged efforts to topple Congress government in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that it tried its best but failed. Gehlot also expressed confidence that his government will complete its full term of five years and Congress will win the next elections as well.

A day after state’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reiterated that his government will complete its full term of five years and Congress party will win the next elections as well.

“A three-member committee has been formed by the Congress party to resolve the grievances. We will try to resolve the grievances of the people who had left us and came back recently. We will discuss their problems and resolve them. Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. Our government will complete its full term of five years and we will win the next elections as well,” Gehlot said while speaking to media here.

Gehlot accused BJP of trying its “best to topple the Rajasthan government.”

“BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even a single member has left us. None of our MLAs fell for horse-trading. This is a victory of the people of Rajasthan. Income Tax and CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion by them. They are dividing people on religion to gain votes and retain power,” Gehlot said.

Pilot and other MLAs supporting him attended a meeting on Monday with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal in the national capital. After the meeting, Pilot said he has discussed in details his grievances concerning the working of state government with former party president Rahul Gandhi, adding that he thinks there is no place of “personal malice” in politics.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was involved in efforts to find a solution to the crisis. Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken had been camping in the state to extend their help to the Gehlot government in handling the crisis.

