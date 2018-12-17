The event saw the attendance of senior political leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The 'heart-warming' picture of political arch-rivals has now gone viral on the internet

Ashok Gehlot swearing-in in Jaipur: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday took oath as 12th Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Congress Pradesh Committee president was sworn in as his deputy. The oathtaking ceremony turned into a Scindia family reunion as Gehlot’s predecessor Vasundhara Raje and his nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the dais. The former Rajasthan chief minister greeted Congress parliamentarian by hugging him at Albert Hall in capital Jaipur. The ‘heart-warming’ picture of political arch-rivals has now gone viral on the internet.

The event saw the attendance of senior political leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, JMM leader Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babulal Marandi were also present at the event.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More