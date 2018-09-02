BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey sparked controversy on Saturday, September 2nd, when he called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a guttersnipe and said and said that he should be admitted to a hospital as he is going through a mental distress.

He further said that he was disappointed by Gandhi for accusing Modi of lying on the Rafale fighter jet deal which was signed in 2015 with France

In a scathing attack at the Opposition, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday, September 2nd, called Congress president Rahul Gandhi ‘naali ka keeda’ (guttersnipe). He further said that Gandhi is going through a mental disease called ‘schizophrenia’ and should consult a doctor. Choubey compared Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘gagan ke aakaar jaise’ (sky-like).

The BJP leader from Bihar praised Modi by saying, “Our prime minister is like the sky, and the president of Congress today, he is like an insect,” a report by DNA said. He further said that he was disappointed by Gandhi for accusing Modi of lying on the Rafale fighter jet deal which was signed in 2015 with France.

ALSO READ: Why Congress and BJP are at war over the value of Rafale deal: Here’s what you need to know

Meanwhile, both the Congress and BJP have been at loggerheads over the 2015 million dollar Rafale deal. Earlier this week, Finance minister Arun Jaitley shared a post on Facebook which accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of ‘peddling untruth’ and carrying out a “false campaign” on the deal.

However, the Congress has alleged that the ruling dispensation has procured each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore, which is much higher than Rs 526 crore, finalised by the UPA government.

The Centre has declined to discuss the prices of the fighter jest and had said that the prices cannot be compared directly with the original ones.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhaskar supports ‘Maoist sympathisers’, says celebrators of Gandhi’s Assassination in power today

ALSO READ: Anti-fascist tag: Why the Modi government should contest the Pune Police charge that it is fascist

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More