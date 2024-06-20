Asia Poised To Dominate Global Ethylene Capacity Growth by 2030: India And China Lead The Way

In the race for ethylene production and addition to its capacity Asian countries are poised to be the front-runners globally, with India and China accounting for approximately 42% of the global ethylene capacity additions.

When it comes to the demand and supply of ethylene globally, China continues to dominate the market. The country already leads in the production of plastics and electronic goods and is also expected to lead the ethylene market in years to come. In India, however, the demand will be industry-driven especially those engaged in end-use products, and rapid industrialization will also give it a boost.

Iran and the US benefit significantly from the ample availability of shale gas, which plays a crucial role in their capacity expansions.

By 2030, China aims to increase its ethylene production capacity to approximately 28.2 million tonnes per annum through projects that are either under construction or in the planning stages. Meanwhile, Iran and Russia are also set to significantly expand their ethylene production capabilities, with anticipated increases of 8.69 million tonnes per annum and 7.94 million tonnes per annum, respectively, by the end of the decade.

What Is Ethylene?

It is an Industrial Organic compound that is processed by heating natural gas or petroleum to 900°C. Through this process, a mixture of gasses is produced from which ethylene is separated.

It is most commonly used as a plant growth regulator. It plays a role in accelerating the developmental processes in plants such as ripening and abscission etc. Ethylene-producing fruits include- bananas, avocados, apricots, kiwi, honeydew lemons, mangoes, cantaloupes, etc.

The use of Ethylene does not end here it is also used to produce ethylene oxide which in turn produces ethylene-glycol/ monoethylene-glycol. This form of ethylene is further utilized in the production of polyester fibers for textile industries. Furthermore, it is also used in manufacturing PET resins for bottles. Ethylene is a popular petrochemical.

ALSO READ: Stock market opens in green amid mixed global cues

Show Full Article