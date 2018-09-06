Asian Games bronze medal winner Divya Kakran lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for no government help for Asian games for not supporting athletes. Her conversation with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal caught on camera. The wrestler made this remarks at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi.

Asian Games bronze medal winner Divya Kakran lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for lack of support to her by the government for Asian games. Her conversation with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal caught on camera. The wrestler made this remarks at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. She said, “I won a medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which held earlier this year, and you told me I will receive more help in future, but my calls were not answered later. Good, you are congratulating and rewarding us today but no support was given when we needed most.” At the event, other medal winners and government officials were also present.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took no time to reply her but he blamed that the politics for the prevailing situation of athletes. He said he took many measures since the AAP government came to power in Delhi. There were many faults in Delhi’s sports policy, but it is not the right time to discuss all these problems, said Arvind Kejriwal while blaming previous governments for this situation.

You must have read in the newspapers how the central government is creating hurdles in our development works, the Chief Minister added. At the Asian Games 2018, Divya won the medal after beating Taiwan’s Chen Wenling in the 68kg category bronze medal match.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More