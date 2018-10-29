Dinesh Kumar, an international boxer and Arjuna awardee, now sells ice-creams on the streets of Haryana's Bhiwani to make a living. Dinesh's medals tally has a total of 17 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medal, however, his bank account is deprived of its deserved credit.

Who would have thought that a person who had once made India proud with clinching a silver medal in Asian Games, will now have to sell ice-cream to pay his debts. Dinesh Kumar, an international boxer and Arjuna awardee, now sells ice-creams on the streets of Haryana’s Bhiwani to make a living. Dinesh’s medals tally has a total of 17 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medal, however, his bank account is deprived of its deserved credit. Dinesh’s poor condition was highlighted after ANI posted a video featuring the 30-year-old roaming in the streets of his village with his cart titled “Dinesh Kulfi”.

The video shows how passers-by are ignorant about the fact that he is not an ordinary person, who is trying to sell them ice-creams, but a former boxing star, whose destiny had made him pay the forfeit for making his country proud. However, things were different four years ago, the day before he met this dangerous accident. It was 2014, when his car collided with a truck near Samana, leaving his dreams of becoming an international boxing star shattered into pieces.

My father took loan so that I could play at international tournaments. To repay the loan, I have to sell ice-creams with him. Neither the present nor the previous government helped me. I request the govt to help and give me a stable job: Dinesh Kumar. pic.twitter.com/6lQAOvtOmA — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

While talking to the media, Dinesh said that how his father is living under the debts that he had once borrowed so that his son could play at the international tournaments. He added that he has been selling ice-creams with his father to repay the loans. He added that he has to continue with the work as neither the previous nor the present government is helping him. He further urged the government to provide him with a stable job so that he could help his father to repay the loans.

Dinesh’s coach Vishnu Bhagwan was also quoted by the ANI saying that Dinesh was a quick boxer. He grabbed several medals for India in the junior category, however, after his car accident he met an injury that made him quit the game. He added that he is now forced to sell the ice-cream as the government is not helping him in any possible.

