Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited a government school in Amethi and interacted with students. Rahul Gandhi gave bizarre answers to students, who asked questions about the law implementation and development in the constituency. A student asked that the government has enacted many laws but why are they not properly being implemented in the villages. In reply, Congress president said that you should address this to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are ruling in the Center, you should ask us this when we come in power. “Yeh aap Modi Ji sey puchiye. Meri sarkar thodi hi hai. Jab hamari sarkar hogi tab hamsey poochna,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Answering another question, the Congress President shrugged off his responsibilities by saying that he shouldn’t be blamed. On being asked about Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said ask the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, he runs the state, I am just a Member of Parliament and my job is to push laws in the Parliament. CM Yogi is not doing his job properly and he is not doing anything for development, electricity, water problems, improving education quality in the state, rather he is spreading hatred among the people.

Congress President #RahulGandhi said "Yeh aap Modi Ji sey puchiye. Meri sarkar thodi hai. Jab hamari sarkar hogi tab hamsey poochna" in response to several questions asked by the school students in Amethi. Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/ZeUrUlNZnR pic.twitter.com/bUKC84JHTU — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 16, 2018

“Nahi-Nahi. Amethi ko toh Yogi ji chalate hain. Mai to Amethi ka MP hoon. Mera kaam Lok Sabha mey kanoon bananey ka hai. Magar Yogi ji kaa kaam UP ko chalaney ka hai aur Yogi ji doosra kaam kar rahey hain. Bijli kaa kaam nahi kar rahey hain, paani ka kaam nahi kar rahey hain, Shiksha ka kaam nahi kar rahey hain aur krodh faila rahey hain,” said the Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

