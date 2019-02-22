Two unidentified assailants on Thursday looted 15 Kg gold from Manappuram Gold Finance Company in Meerut. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Lalkurti police station. Police said that they have started the hunt for the accused and investigation has been initiated.

Two unidentified assailants on Thursday looted 15 Kg gold from Manappuram Gold Finance Company in Meerut. The bike-borne criminals barged into the company’s branch and fled with 15 kg of gold bars, biscuits and coins. The estimated cost of gold is said to be around Rs 5 crore. According to reports, the assailant put the employees of the firm at gunpoint and CCTV has captured the whole incident. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Lalkurti police station. Inspector General of Police Ram Kumar visited the spot. Police said that they have started the hunt for the accused, adding that the bag which was used to carry gold, has a tracking device installed.

