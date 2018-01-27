As per reports, the reason behind the clashes could the fear among the Dimasa tribals of losing their land to Nagaland. Following the violent protests in the region, a 48-hour bandh has been called in the area. Following the clashes, hundreds of people have been left stranded as the rail services to southern Assam and Tripura have been affected as the route passes through Dima Hasao. The following district in Assam had been witnessing several protests from past few days after a media report quoting a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader went viral.

At least 2 people were shot dead while more than 10 people were left severely injured after police authorities opened fire at the protestors in Maibong, Assam. The police authorities took the charge after a ‘bandh’ was called in by various organisations against the proposed inclusion of Dima Hasao district in Greater Nagalim. The following district in Assam had been witnessing several protests from past few days after a media report quoting a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) person went viral. In the media report, the RSS official was quoted saying that ‘the draft of the Naga peace deal shows that the district, where Dimasa is the dominant tribe, will be part of Greater Nagaland, as per a peace deal being negotiated by the central government’.

The Dima Hasao district in Assam had come under the influence of tension after 2 people were killed in Police firing during violent protests. The organisations had called-in for a ‘bandh’ for 12-hours on Thursday. As per reports, the protestors damaged rail tracks and vandalised the Maibong railway station. Later, after the police reached the spot, the protestors clashed with the police authorities. At least 5 protestors were injured in the police firing. One of the protestors who got shot during the protests succumbed to his injures on Thursday while the other died on Saturday morning. Sources said that two police officers were also injured in the clashes.

Commenting on the matter, Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told NDTV that it is an unfortunate incident. The officer said, “The death of two protesters is rather unfortunate but police had no other option but to fire. The situation is tense but we are in control and, in fact, Republic Day was celebrated there.” According to reports, the clashes occurred in the first place as the Dimasa tribal are cautious of losing their lands to Nagaland. The locals have also voiced their disagreement over the idea of an autonomous body for Nagas living in Dima Hasao.