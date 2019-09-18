Assam: Two police officers have been suspended by the department in connection with the torturing, beating three Muslim women in custody on September 8, 2019, in Darrang district. One of the women was pregnant and lost her baby due to the brutal torture.

Assam: Two police officers have been suspended in connection with torturing and beating three Muslim women after being taken into custody in Assam. According to reports, the three women have accused the Assam police of torturing, beating and stripping them inside a police station at Darrang district in the state. One out of the three women was pregnant, who lost her baby due to the brutal torture. The pregnant woman was kicked in her belly by a police officer. The woman started bleeding eventually leading her to have a miscarriage.

Kuladhar Saikia, Director General of Police, Assam told media persons that outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Mahendra Sarma and woman constable Binita Boro are the two suspended police staff and that a criminal case has been registered against the duo. The incident took place on September 9 during a raid conducted by Sharma with reference to a case registered against the women’s brother, who had allegedly abducted a Hindu woman. Meanwhile, DGP Saikia has ordered an inquiry into their allegations within one week.

