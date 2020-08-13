Health Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a direct cash transfer scheme under which families in the state will get about Rs 1,000 per month.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a direct cash transfer scheme under which families in the state will get about Rs 1,000 per month. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that on this day, they have announced the biggest direct benefit transfer under any government in Assam, under the scheme, a family will get about Rs 1000 per month for their daily needs.

He said that they can purchase medicine or sugar, etc., so they were going to do the cash transfer of about Rs 1000 per month to the bank account of a family. He said that the family has to nominate a woman. He said that a male member is not entitled to get the money in their bank account in this scheme, they have to nominate a female member of the family whosoever she may be.

He added that in the name of the female member in her bank account, they will be transferring on the first day of every month about Rs 1,000, so they are going to cover 17 lakh families and their target was to expand it to 25 lakh families in days to come.

He said that so that was an assured income, a fixed income, but during the month of puja, Bihu or during floods the govt can keep on increasing the amount depending upon the situation. He said that it might go to Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 in a month depending upon the situation like floods and in another month it can come down to Rs 1,000.

He added that from August 16, they will begin to select the beneficiaries and from October 2 they were going to make the first monthly transfer.

