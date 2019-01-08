Political parties and several students' union on Tuesday protested against Assam Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as they are observing day-long protest against the placing of the amendment Bill, 2016 in Parliament today.

Political parties and several students’ union on Tuesday protested against Assam Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as they are observing a day-long protest against the tabling of the Bill in Parliament today. The protest has been called by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), AIUDF and opposition parties. Several students union blocked roads at various places, affected local traffic, damaged vehicles in the state as a mark of protest against the tabling of the Bill in Parliament today.

Dibrugarh, Guwahati and Tinsukia were the worst affected districts in the state due to the bandh.

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the implementation of Assam Accord’s clause 6. Amid the protests, the students union which is displaying their anger against the controversial Bill pelted stones in Nalbari in some region in the state, black flags were shown to the ruling BJP government. It is to be noted that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Asom Gana Parishad ahead of the placing of the Bill in the Parliament earlier on Monday had left the alliance after the BJP failed to convince its alliance partner in the favour of the amendment Bill.

