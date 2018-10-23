Assam bandh LIVE updates: Opposing the amendment in the citizenship bill (2016) for Assam, 60 organisations, including Congress, have announced a 12-hour protest (Assam bandh) today. The 12-hour statewide shutdown and protest are called by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), which later got the support from several fronts including Indian National Congress.
The 60 organisations are opposing the government’s decision to make amendments in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Winter Session of the Parliament. In view to the Assam bandh, the administration has beefed up security all around the state and the state government has instructed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to take all measures to maintain the normalcy.
Here are the live updates of Assam bandh:
In view to the Assam Bandh, the state authorities have called beefed up the security in several districts of Assam. Below you can see the latest visuals of Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar, security forces have been marching on the roads.
46 organisations in Assam have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016; #Visuals from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar pic.twitter.com/dt3Y9nmMr5— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018