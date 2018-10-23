Assam bandh LIVE updates: 60 organisations have called a 12-hour Assam shutdown and protest against the government’s decision to make amendments in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Winter Session of the Parliament. The Assam bandh has been called by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), which is supported by Congress.

Assam bandh LIVE updates: Opposing the amendment in the citizenship bill (2016) for Assam, 60 organisations, including Congress, have announced a 12-hour protest (Assam bandh) today. The 12-hour statewide shutdown and protest are called by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), which later got the support from several fronts including Indian National Congress.

The 60 organisations are opposing the government’s decision to make amendments in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Winter Session of the Parliament. In view to the Assam bandh, the administration has beefed up security all around the state and the state government has instructed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to take all measures to maintain the normalcy.

46 organisations in Assam have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016; #Visuals from Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar pic.twitter.com/dt3Y9nmMr5 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Here are the live updates of Assam bandh:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App