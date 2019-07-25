Assam, Bihar floods: The death toll has reached to 197. In Assam alone, the number has reached to 74 while in Bihar, the death toll has mounted to 123. Rescue operations in both states are currently on. People have been asked to move safer places and relief camps.

The death toll in Bihar and Assam floods has mounted to 197. Reports said a total of 1.24 crore people have been affected by the natural calamity in the two states. Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in the national capital from today. The monsoon season started late in the city. In Assam, around 6 fresh deaths have been reported. The toll has mounted to 74. Officials said the floodwaters have inundated vast swathes of 20 of all the 33 districts in Assam. Around 38.82 lakh people affected with the deluge.

In Bihar, the toll has reached 123 with the fresh deaths of 17 people. Reports said the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district has reached to 37. 5 more people have died in Madhubani while in district Muzaffarpur death count has mounted to 4. Around 81.57 lakh people have been affected by the worst floods so far in Bihar.

Several celebrities have spoken out about the deluge in Assam. They have urged people to donate funds for the affected people in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh to Assam’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the floods. Earlier, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Kaziranga National Park as aid for Assam floods.

Priyanka Chopra has also tweeted to urge fans to donate for the flood victims. Sprinter Hima Das, who won several gold medals had also announced that she has donated half of her month’s salary the relief fund. She urged corporates and her follower’s to contribute to the CM’s Relief Fund. Other actors including Shraddha Kapoor and Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share links where people can donate to help the victims. Cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted too, “Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura are reeling with floods.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App