Assam, Bihar floods: The floods in both the states-Bihar and Assam have affected millions of people. The death toll has mounted to 174. The State Disaster Management teams along with NDRF and India Army have set up hundreds of relief camps for the affected people.

The death toll has reached to 174 in Assam and Bihar due to floods. Reports said a total of 1.09 crore people have been affected so far in both the states. Meanwhile, the water level in both the states in several districts has started to recede. The death toll in Bihar alone reached 106. A total of 80.55 lakh people in 12 districts are still affected in the state. In Assam alone, the number of deaths touched 68 and 28.01 lakh people were affected.

The situation in both states is made worse as the community is forced to sleep in the open. As the water recedes, structural damages of houses and schools are expected to be very high, rendering them inhabitable. Rebuilding new homes and providing support to the affected families including hygiene, contaminated water sources, and others.

In Assam, officials have set up more than 757 relief camps and distribution centers across the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Indian Army, NDRF teams have been stationed in the flood-affected areas. The central government has been cooperating with the states in fighting floods.

A total of 1,556 villages across Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia districts have been hit by the deluge.

Assam: Flooding in Kokrajhar following heavy rainfall in the area. #AssamFloods (23/7/19) pic.twitter.com/AcnWLstg3E — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

As per officials, in Bihar, the number of people affected by the flood has increased to 76.85 lakh. The government has increased the number of relief camps across the state. The community kitchens have been set up by the Disaster Management Department for the affected people.

