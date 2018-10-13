At least four people were injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati on Saturday, the ANI reported. The low-intensity blast which was reported from Fancy Bazar area near Panbazar police station in Guwahati, damaged a boundary wall along the Brahmaputra river side. Joint CP Diganta Borah said around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the river front and preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity.
Meanwhile, The Assam Police have cordoned off the area and launched investigation. The Bomb Disposal Squad is also present at the spot.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Blog
Joint CP Diganta Borah said around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the river front. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway.
According to reports, two motorbike riders fell unconscious after they were hit by bricks. All the injured are safe now.
The injured have been identified as Kalpa Jyoti Talukdar, Champu Kumar Das, Taifuddin Ahmed, Binita Das, nenow.in reported. They injured have been shifted to MMC hospital for treatment.
Police present at the spot where an explosion occurred near Shukleshwar Ghat today
Guwahati: Police present at the spot where an explosion occurred near Shukleshwar Ghat today, 4 people were injured. #Assam pic.twitter.com/9uHffEauWO— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018