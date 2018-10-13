At least four people were injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati on Saturday, the ANI reported. The low-intensity blast which was reported from Fancy Bazar area near Panbazar police station in Guwahati, damaged a boundary wall along the Brahmaputra river side.

At least four people were injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati on Saturday, the ANI reported. The low-intensity blast which was reported from Fancy Bazar area near Panbazar police station in Guwahati, damaged a boundary wall along the Brahmaputra river side. Joint CP Diganta Borah said around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the river front and preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity.

Meanwhile, The Assam Police have cordoned off the area and launched investigation. The Bomb Disposal Squad is also present at the spot.

