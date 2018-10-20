Assam bus accident: At least 7 people were declared dead and 20 were left injured after a bus fell into a pond in Guwahati, Assam. Reportedly, the bus driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle skidded off the road.

At least 7 people were confirmed dead and more than 20 were left injured on Saturday after an Assam State Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Adabari area in Assam. The incident happened between Guwahati and Mukalmua when reportedly the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital while the kin of the deceased has been informed by the authorities about the entire incident. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the accident.

According to police reports, there were around 50 passengers travelling on the bus when the accident happened and there are chances that several are still trapped inside the bus. Apart from the rescue authorities and police, many locals are present at the spot who are helping in the rescue operations. Reportedly, the bus was on its way from Barpeta from Guwahati via Mukalmua.

As per latest reports, the seven bodies that were recovered from the accident site, three were women. Moreover, 21 others with critical injuries have been rescued so far. The remaining others have escaped the accident unhurt while there are many still thought to be trapped inside the bus which still lies half into the pond.

This accident has come just a day after when a speeding train ran over a crowd of hundreds in Choura Bazar in Amritsar, Punjab. Around 59 people were declared dead in the accident while 51 were left with serious injuries. The victims had gone to Dussehra celebrations to watch the burning of Ravan’s effigy when the entire incident happened.

