Hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders alleged that they were manhandled by Assam police, the state police has now made counter allegations of physical assault against the TMC leaders. According to a news agency, copies of medical reports of a constable who restrained TMC leaders in Assam have not surfaced.

The incident took place when TMC leaders were detained earlier in the day at the Silchar airport

According to intial information, members of the TMC delegation accused of assaulting the cops have been arrested. The entire incident took place when TMC delegation was entering Assam on the issue if NRC. However, around 6-8 TMC leaders were detained at Assam’s Silchar airport as a precautionary measure. The leaders were asked to give a commitment that they won’t make any provocative statement on the issue of NRC.

However, responding to this development, TMC leader Saugata Roy said that they will bring a privilege motion against the Assam government on the issue. The TMC also termed the incident as ‘super emergency’.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders instead talked about bringing NRC in West Bengal. Reacting to this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said asked, “Who are they? What significance do they have in West Bengal? Nobody knows them. They are just some hooligans. Their existence itself is in question and they will implement NRC here? I will see how they intervene.”

Mamata Banerjee is aggressively taken up the issue of NRC against the Centre and has accused the government of not being concerned about immigrants who have voted for them in the previous elections.

