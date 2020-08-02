State Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced plans to reopen educational institutions above Class 4 from September 1, proper measures and directives to be followed by all students and staff; decision yet to be finalised.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced plans to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions from September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Centre.

“The state government is considering a proposal to open the schools in Assam from September 1 and teachers will have to get a COVID-19 test between August 23 and 30,” Sarma said in a press conference.

“We are planning to open the schools from September 1, but the final decision will be taken by the central government. Testing of COVID-19 will be made compulsory for teachers from August 23-30. However, schools up to class 4 will remain closed,” he added.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also reported that as many as 1,457 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 41,726 in the state.

According to the data the positivity rate in the state is at 5.36 per cent. The total number of cases include 30,357 discharged cases, 11,265 active cases, and 101 deaths.

