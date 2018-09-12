Assam earthquake: Assam faced an earthquake of 5.5 on Richter Scale hit Kokrajar district at 10:20 am. As per reports, at 10:20 in the morning, strong tremors were felt across the northeast along with West Bengal and Bihar. As per the people habiting the in the area, the tremors were strong and lasted a few seconds.

On Wednesday morning, Assam faced an earthquake of 5.5 on Richter Scale hit Kokrajar district at 10:20 am. As per reports, at 10:20 in the morning, strong tremors were felt across the northeast along with West Bengal and Bihar. As per the people habiting the in the area, the tremors were strong and lasted a few seconds. There are no current reports of any loss of life or damage to the property in the state. Reports add that as soon as locals felt an earthquake they immediately ran out of their houses to safer areas.

The epicentre of the earthquake is Sapatgram area in Assam’s Dhurbi district. The area is around 250 km from capital city Guwahati. Strong tremors were also felt in Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Commenting on the recent earthquake faced by the state, Assam State Disaster Management Authority claimed that no casualties were reported.

Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Assam. Tremors also felt in parts of West Bengal; visuals from Siliguri. pic.twitter.com/pixNPJ85or — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

The reports of an earthquake on Assam comes just a few hours after earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and also in Haryana. As per reports, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter Scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district. While Jammu and Kashmir faced an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at 5 am on Wednesday.

The tremors of the earthquake that hit Assam on Wednesday morning were felt in Bangladesh and Bhutan.

