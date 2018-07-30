The government on Monday released the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the state. Around 40 lakh people have been left out of the final draft. The officials also confirmed that those left out of the list will not be considered as foreigners and no stringent action will be taken against them.

The final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released at all the Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state on Monday, July 30. Reports said that the draft released by the government contains 28, 983,677 citizens and around 40 lakh people have been left out of the updated draft list. Assam NRC Coordinator also asserted that it is just a draft, and not the final list. Also, the people who are not included can make claims and objections. The officials also confirmed that those left out of the list will not be considered as foreigners and no stringent action will be taken against them.

As per reports, the final NRC will be released in December 2018. The officials also said that from August 7, those who have not been included in the list can visit any NSK and enquire the reson behind their inclusion from the Local Registrar. To file a claim or objection, one can visit a NRC Sewa Kendra or file an online application on NRC website.

While addressing the media, Joint Secretary North-East, Satyendra Garg warned that those who are trying to cause violence ahaed of NRC draft will be punished. He reassured that that based on this draft no one will be subjected to imprisonment, however, the provisions to file objections against any false entry has been made.

