Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal brings out the double-edged sword of concerns for the people in the face of unprecedented flooding situation and the Covid-19 pandemic, reassures people that the state and the Centre alliance is doing its best to combat challenges.

Six more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the total death toll to 85, said the state government on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has informed that over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said, “On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state government are providing all kinds of assistance to the people.”

“Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations,” he added.

While the flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark, the water level of the Barak river, which flows through Cachar district in the state, too, has been on the rise in the recent days.

The overflowing of the Brahmaputra river has already damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people.

At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday. As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till yesterday.

