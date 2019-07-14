As many as 7 people have died and around 15 lakh people have been affected in the worst-hit flood in Assam. The situation is continued to deteriorate by the deluge across scores of districts of the state. The rescue operations are currently underway in the state.

The situation in the state has gone from bad to worse as several videos have been shared on social media where scores of buildings have collapsed due to floods. The water level in the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark in several districts.

#WATCH: Building of a Primary School in Tengaguri area of Morigaon district collapsed due to the increasing water in the Brahmaputra River flowing through the region, yesterday. #Assam pic.twitter.com/AYoEUydJup — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The NDRF and SDRF have rescued hundreds of people in the last 24 hours across the state, while essential items include rice, dal, salt, and mustard oil have been distributed among the affected people.

The affected villagers have been shifted to safer places and have been given relief shelters. Meanwhile, in the midst of floods, Assam is grappling with rising cases of encephalitis too. State Health Department employees have been instructed to be alert over the matter.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has briefed Amit Shah on the latest floods. Shah had also chaired a high-level meet to review the situation in Assam and other rainfall-hit states across the country. The state government has activated flood control rooms across the districts to monitor the flood situation in the state.

