Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 90 As Seven More Victims Lost To Flood-Related Incidents

With seven more deaths, the total death toll in flood in Assam has mounted to 90 so far, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood reports of ASDMA, 7 more people died in the state on Friday.

“Five people died in a boat capsize incident in Goalpara district while one the people drowned in flood waters in Nagaon and Jorhat district. With this total death toll has increased to 90 so far,” said the flood report of ASDMA.

The flood situation in the state has been improving marginally, but over 12.33 lakh people in 24 districts are still affected by the deluge.

2406 villages under 75 revenue villages and 32924.32 hectares of crop area are still under water.

The affected districts are Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Goalpara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Majuli, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Chirang, Tinsukia, Kamrup (M).

3,18,326 people are affected in Dhubri district followed by 1,48,609 people in Cachar, 95,277 people in Golaghat, 88,120 people in Nagaon, 83125 people in Goalpara, 82,494 in Majuli, 73,662 people in Dhemaji, 63,400 people in South Salmara district.

The water levels of many rivers in the state are now receding, but the water level of Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, Burhidihing River at Chenimari (Khowang), Disang River at Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara River at Karimganj.

Over 2.95 lakh people are taking shelter in 316 relief camps and distribution centres in flood-affected districts. The ASDMA flood report also stated that 6,67,175 animals were also affected by the deluge.

Meanwhile, 180 wild animals including 10 rhinos have died in the flood in Kaziranga National Park so far.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park said that 10 rhinos, 150 Hog Deer, 2 each Swamp Deer, and Sambar drowned in flood waters while 2 Hog Deer died in a vehicle hit, 13 other animals died under care and one Otter (Pup) died in other reason.

During the floods, park authorities and the forest department rescued 135 animals including two rhino calves and two elephant calves.

35 forest camps of the national park are still under water.

