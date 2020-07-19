Prime Minister Modi calls up Assam CM Sonowal, vowing his support on the ongoing flood situation, spread of Covid-19 in the state, and on conditions of fire in Baghjan oil well, as the state sees a cumulative destruction of lives and assets in a series of incidents transpiring of late.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation regarding floods in the state, COVID-19, and Baghjan oil well fire scenario.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding Assam floods, COVID-19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over the phone this morning,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Sonowal said that the Prime Minister expressed concern and solidarity with the people of Assam and assured all support to the state.

At least 79 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.

The gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia had caught fire on June 9.

While according to the Union Health Ministry, there are 22,918 COVID-19 cases in the state.

