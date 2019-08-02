The Assam government has criticized Supreme Court-appointed state coordinator for National Register of Citizens saying the list was flawed and required review. It claimed that the NRC draft had excluded more indigenous people than the ones who had a significant presence in terms of population.

With the court-appointed state coordinator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) giving the final draft of those excluded from the list, the Assam government has claimed that all those excluded are the indigenous people and added that those from districts bordering Bangladesh were lower in number while others with minority population were more in number. The government also claimed that the Muslim population that has a significant number in Assam were less in number.

To ascertain its claims, the government on Thursday had placed a list in the state assembly comprising district wise figures of people excluded from the NRC, which is currently under updation in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

The latest report on NRC has been disclosed despite the apex court directing the state coordinator of NRC to submit details in a sealed cover on grounds of confidentiality. It has a total of 3,29,91,385 out of which over 4 lakh were excluded from the list. The percentage of individuals to be struck out from the list was 12.15 percent and for districts such as South Salmara, Karimganj, Dhubri, etc., the exclusion percentage was 7.22, 8.26 and 7.67 respectively. All these districts are bordering Bangladesh.

While for the non-Bangladeshi districts, the percentage was much higher with districts like Hojai and Darrang having the highest percentage of non-inclusion at 32.99 and 30.90 respectively. Slamming the coordinator, a BJP worker called the list flawed and said it was proof that several people living in the border districts were wrongly added in the list. He also hinted at the possibility of data misuse in various districts.

The final list was supposed to be produced on July 31, but the review committee had failed to meet the deadline following which the court had extended the deadline.

