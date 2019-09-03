Assam Government is ready to provide legal support to those who are needy and have not been included in the final NRC final list from today. The government has set up 200 new Foreigners Tribunals for carrying out the process smoothly.

According to the latest reports, the government has set up 200 Foreigners Tribunals to smoothly carry out the process of filing complaint and application for NRC, which has been made functional from today, i.e. on September 3, 2019.

The Government of Assam had released the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) on August 30, 2019, and according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), more than 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list.

Moreover, a tweet on the official handle of the MHA Spokesperson said that people left out of the final NRC list will not be detained by police at under circumstances till they exhaust all remedies under the law. Those who have been excluded will also enjoy all rights as earlier like any other citizens such as the right to employment, right to education and property, etc.

Reportedly, Assam NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said that 3,11,21,004 persons in total were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list while 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit claims after the release of the NRC draft last year. The whole NRC process was conducted by the Government to segregate Indian citizens from illegal Bangladeshis living in the state of Assam.

