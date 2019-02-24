The death toll in Assam due to spurious liquor has touched 114. At least 71 have died in Golaghat and 43 in Jorhat districts of Assam. Reports said that 72 people succumbed only on Saturday. Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that doctors from other areas have been rushed to affected areas to treat people.

The death toll in Assam due to spurious liquor has risen to 114, with 72 people succumbing only on Saturday in two districts of the north-eastern state. 71 have died in Golaghat and 43 in Jorhat districts. It was reported that around 80 tea garden workers have lost their lives. Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that doctors from other areas have been rushed to affected areas to treat people. Police said that five distributors of illicit liquor also died. They have destroyed 15,000 litres of liquor in Assam and arrested 12 persons in connection with the spurious liquor. Among these, three were hospitalised after it came to fore that they had also consumed tainted alcohol.

According to reports, the large scale deaths took place despite instructions given to concerned officials to remain cautious after around 100 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, just before less than two weeks.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a probe into the tragedy. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased and Rs 50, 000 for those undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has condoled the deaths.

Earlier, after the deaths in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister, Yogi Adityanath had also ordered a probe and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the dead and Rs 50,00 for the people who were undergoing treatment. While Samajwadi party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had blamed BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the deaths. Levelling charge of corruption against BJP, Yadav said that BJP governments failed to take effective measures to stop spurious liquor.

